Georgia WR George Pickens Suffers Torn ACL Injury in Practice

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens has suffered a torn ACL.

Head coach Kirby Smart issued a statement on confirming that Pickens was injured during Tuesday's practice and an MRI revealed no additional structural damage, via Connor Riley of DawgNation.com.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Smart said. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

Smart didn't put a potential timetable on Pickens' return.

Pickens has been Georgia's most reliable big-play threat over the past two seasons. He led the team with 49 receptions, 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019.

Last season, Pickens led the Bulldogs with six touchdowns, tied for the team lead with 36 receptions and finished second with 513 yards. His best game of the year came in the Peach Bowl when he recorded 135 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

Georgia's offense will have Kearis Jackson, who led the team with 514 yards last season, back in 2021 after he decided to return to school for his redshirt junior year.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open next season on Sept. 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.