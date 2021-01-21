Report: Marcus Brady to Be Promoted to Colts OC After Eagles Hire Sirianni as HC

The Indianapolis Colts are promoting quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator after Nick Sirianni accepted the Philadelphia Eagles head coach job, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Brady, 41, has been with the Colts since 2018 after coaching in the Canadian Football League from 2009-2017, twice serving as offensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes.

Brady is considered a rising star in sport, per Mortensen, but will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Following the retirement of Philip Rivers on Thursday, Indianapolis heads into the offseason with just Jacoby Brissett and Jacob Eason listed at quarterback on the depth chart. Brissett hasn't proven to be the answer in Indy in the past while Eason has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL.

For a coach with a history of working with QBs, it's a tough position to walk into. Brady's familiarity with head coach Frank Reich and his system, however, should make that a bit easier. Boasting skill players like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle, Jonathan Tyler and Nyheim Hines will surely help.

An undrafted quarterback out of Cal State Northridge in 2002, Brady briefly joined the Green Bay Packers but quickly moved to the CFL. The San Diego native played seven seasons with the Argonauts, Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats before retiring in 2008. He began coaching in Montreal the following season.

The Colts were the first team to give him a shot on the sidelines in the NFL. Now they're doubling down and handing over the keys to the offense to Brady.