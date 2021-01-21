    Report: Marcus Brady to Be Promoted to Colts OC After Eagles Hire Sirianni as HC

    Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 21, 2021

    The Indianapolis Colts are promoting quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator after Nick Sirianni accepted the Philadelphia Eagles head coach job, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen

    Brady, 41, has been with the Colts since 2018 after coaching in the Canadian Football League from 2009-2017, twice serving as offensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes. 

    Brady is considered a rising star in sport, per Mortensen, but will certainly have his work cut out for him. 

    Following the retirement of Philip Rivers on Thursday, Indianapolis heads into the offseason with just Jacoby Brissett and Jacob Eason listed at quarterback on the depth chart. Brissett hasn't proven to be the answer in Indy in the past while Eason has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL.

    For a coach with a history of working with QBs, it's a tough position to walk into. Brady's familiarity with head coach Frank Reich and his system, however, should make that a bit easier. Boasting skill players like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle, Jonathan Tyler and Nyheim Hines will surely help.

    An undrafted quarterback out of Cal State Northridge in 2002, Brady briefly joined the Green Bay Packers but quickly moved to the CFL. The San Diego native played seven seasons with the Argonauts, Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats before retiring in 2008. He began coaching in Montreal the following season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Colts were the first team to give him a shot on the sidelines in the NFL. Now they're doubling down and handing over the keys to the offense to Brady. 

    Related

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Vikings will now seek their sixth OC in six years as Kubiak steps down

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      QB says ‘it’s ridiculous’ his former coach hasn’t been hired as a HC yet

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report