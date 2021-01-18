Eagles Rumors: Bucs DC Todd Bowles to Interview for HC Job After Win vs. Saints

Icon Sportswire

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly interview Todd Bowles on Monday for their head coaching vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bowles is currently the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the team reach the NFC Championship Game after a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Saints had been the No. 5 scoring attack in the NFL this season but were held to its fewest points of the year in the divisional-round matchup.

The Buccaneers' defensive success has been a constant throughout the season, ranking in the top 10 in both points and yards allowed while leading the NFL in run defense.

It's a quick turnaround in Tampa Bay after the defense ranked 31st in points allowed in 2018, one year before Bowles took over the unit.

Bowles was also recently the head coach of the New York Jets (2015–2018), going 24-40 despite a 10-6 record in his first season.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, finished 4-11-1 in a year mired with injuries and quarterback controversy. Head coach Doug Pederson was fired just three years after winning a Super Bowl with three straight playoff appearances before this season's disaster.

The next coach will have to sort out the quarterback spot between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts while fixing a defense that has gotten worse in recent seasons. The unit ranked fourth in points allowed in 2017, dropping to 12th, 15th and then 20th in the category this year.

Bowles, who spent one season with the Eagles in 2012 as the secondary coach before being promoted to interim defensive coordinator, could be the answer.