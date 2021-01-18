Rapoport on Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Don't Discount Carolina Panthers

Carmen Mandato

Teams around the NFL have been in the mix on a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, including the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"That is also a team that needs very badly to solve its quarterback issues and an owner who is not afraid to make big, bold moves," Rapoport said of the Panthers.

While Watson hasn't yet publicly asked for a trade, he is reportedly upset with the Texans, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there is a sense that he "has played his last snap for the team."

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are among the other teams already involved in trade rumors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

