    Rapoport on Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Don't Discount Carolina Panthers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato

    Teams around the NFL have been in the mix on a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, including the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    "That is also a team that needs very badly to solve its quarterback issues and an owner who is not afraid to make big, bold moves," Rapoport said of the Panthers.

    While Watson hasn't yet publicly asked for a trade, he is reportedly upset with the Texans, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there is a sense that he "has played his last snap for the team."

    The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are among the other teams already involved in trade rumors.

         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure

      The end of an era. @SOBO55 explains how New Orleans must now get ready for the possibility of life without Drew Brees 📲

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      What should Fitterer do first? Plus, Joe Brady's future and NFL playoff surprises

      What should Fitterer do first? Plus, Joe Brady's future and NFL playoff surprises
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      What should Fitterer do first? Plus, Joe Brady's future and NFL playoff surprises

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com

      Brees to Think About Future

      Saints QB taking time to 'think about a lot of things' amid retirement rumors

      Brees to Think About Future
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brees to Think About Future

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      ▪ Bucs vs. Packers at 3:05pm ET ▪ Bills vs. Chiefs at 6:40pm ET

      Conference Championships Set🍿
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report