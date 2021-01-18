Saints' Drew Brees Says He Will Contemplate Future Amid Retirement Rumors

Chris Graythen

Drew Brees' season came to an end Sunday night, but his career might not be done just yet.

"I'm gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision," Brees told reporters when asked about retiring following the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees did not, however, reveal what would go into his decision.

"I'll keep that to myself right now," he told reporters, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Frankly, the 42-year-old looked about ready to hang it up during the loss.

He struggled to push the ball downfield, missed multiple opportunities to put the game away for his team and held New Orleans back against a team it defeated twice during the regular season. He went 19-of-34 for 134 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

That statline looked even worse when juxtaposed against the fact Jameis Winston threw a 56-yard touchdown pass on his only throw of the game for the Saints. It is not a stretch to suggest the Saints would have won that game if Winston played instead of Brees.

Regardless of how things turned out in the end, Brees made it clear, per Triplett, that he had "no regrets" about having returned for a 20th season:

"No complaints. No regrets. Man, I've always tried to play this game with a great respect and a great reverence for it. And I appreciate all that this game has given to me. There are obviously so many incredible memories, so many incredible relationships that have come as a result of playing this game. And, man, you find out so much about yourself and you have to fight through so much when you play this game.

"And I'd say this season, I probably had to fight through more than I've ever had to in any other season in my career—from injury to all the COVID stuff to just crazy circumstances. And it was worth every moment of it. Absolutely."

Brees' quotes after the loss were all the more notable because Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the quarterback will retire after the season.

If he does eventually retire, there is no questioning his overall greatness. He is a Super Bowl champion, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and 13-time Pro Bowler who sits atop the all-time leaderboard for completed passes and passing yards. He is also second to Tom Brady in passing touchdowns.

While Brees will forever be compared to Brady, who has six Super Bowl rings and defeated him in Sunday's head-to-head matchup, he is a surefire future Hall of Famer who will forever be synonymous with success in New Orleans.

It just didn't come Sunday.