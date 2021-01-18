    Tyreek Hill on Shoving Chiefs' Greg Lewis on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    David Eulitt

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised some eyebrows when he shoved wide receivers coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood.

    After the game, Hill tweeted "love him like a uncle" when talking about Lewis.

    That tracks considering the CBS broadcast captured Lewis appearing to laugh about the incident in the aftermath of the shove.

    This is Lewis' fourth season as the Chiefs wide receivers coach, and he has helped scheme the dynamic Hill into open spots during that tenure. No. 10 was effective again Sunday, tallying eight catches for 110 yards.

    While the health of Patrick Mahomes will be a major storyline in the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game, the relationship between Hill and Lewis will not be given the receiver's tweet.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      The defending champs escaped an upset and dealt with injuries. @GDavenport looks ahead to their matchup with Bills ➡️

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good

      Chiefs QB responds to Browns LB who knocked him out of game: ‘All good brother!' 📸

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report