Tyreek Hill on Shoving Chiefs' Greg Lewis on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

David Eulitt

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised some eyebrows when he shoved wide receivers coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood.

After the game, Hill tweeted "love him like a uncle" when talking about Lewis.

That tracks considering the CBS broadcast captured Lewis appearing to laugh about the incident in the aftermath of the shove.

This is Lewis' fourth season as the Chiefs wide receivers coach, and he has helped scheme the dynamic Hill into open spots during that tenure. No. 10 was effective again Sunday, tallying eight catches for 110 yards.

While the health of Patrick Mahomes will be a major storyline in the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game, the relationship between Hill and Lewis will not be given the receiver's tweet.