Browns' Mack Wilson Talks Threats After Patrick Mahomes' Injury; Chiefs QB Responds

David Eulitt

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Patrick Mahomes was ruled out with a concussion after taking a hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in the third quarter. Mahomes stumbled as he rose to his feet and never returned to the game.

Wilson suggested he received threats for the play, explained he has "never been a dirty player in my life" and hoped the star quarterback would return for next week's game:

Mahomes responded by saying it was "all good."

Whether No. 15 can play in next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills will be the biggest story in the lead-up to the contest. If he does, Kansas City will be in an ideal position to advance to a second consecutive Super Bowl.