    Browns' Mack Wilson Talks Threats After Patrick Mahomes' Injury; Chiefs QB Responds

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    David Eulitt

    The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but it came at a cost.

    Patrick Mahomes was ruled out with a concussion after taking a hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in the third quarter. Mahomes stumbled as he rose to his feet and never returned to the game.

    Wilson suggested he received threats for the play, explained he has "never been a dirty player in my life" and hoped the star quarterback would return for next week's game:

    Mahomes responded by saying it was "all good."

    Whether No. 15 can play in next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills will be the biggest story in the lead-up to the contest. If he does, Kansas City will be in an ideal position to advance to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      The defending champs escaped an upset and dealt with injuries. @GDavenport looks ahead to their matchup with Bills ➡️

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Reid: Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report