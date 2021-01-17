Patrick Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion vs. Browns, Says Chiefs' Andy Reid

Jamie Squire

After backup quarterback Chad Henne helped the Kansas City Chiefs hang on to a 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round, head coach Andy Reid shed some clarity on the injury that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the game.

Mahomes went down midway through the third quarter and was later ruled out with a concussion.

"He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him," Reid told reporters. "... He's doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass, so we'll see where it goes from here."

Mahomes had gone 21-of-30 for 255 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to give the Chiefs a 19-10 lead when he was helped off of the field.

Henne, who threw his first touchdown pass since 2014 when he got the start in the Chiefs' Week 17 loss, helped the defending champions advance. His late effort, which consisted of a scramble and a fourth-down completion to get a first down at midfield with little more than a minute to play, earned the victory and a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Henne's heroics aside, Reid took the time to share some hopeful words about Mahomes' status.

"I just talked to him," he said. "He's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's feeling good."

The Chiefs, whether with Henne or Mahomes under center, will host the Bills next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.