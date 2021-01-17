    Patrick Mahomes 'Doing Great' After Concussion vs. Browns, Says Chiefs' Andy Reid

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJanuary 18, 2021

    Jamie Squire

    After backup quarterback Chad Henne helped the Kansas City Chiefs hang on to a 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round, head coach Andy Reid shed some clarity on the injury that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the game.

    Mahomes went down midway through the third quarter and was later ruled out with a concussion.

    "He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him," Reid told reporters. "... He's doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass, so we'll see where it goes from here."

    Mahomes had gone 21-of-30 for 255 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to give the Chiefs a 19-10 lead when he was helped off of the field.

    Henne, who threw his first touchdown pass since 2014 when he got the start in the Chiefs' Week 17 loss, helped the defending champions advance. His late effort, which consisted of a scramble and a fourth-down completion to get a first down at midfield with little more than a minute to play, earned the victory and a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Henne's heroics aside, Reid took the time to share some hopeful words about Mahomes' status.

    "I just talked to him," he said. "He's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's feeling good."

    The Chiefs, whether with Henne or Mahomes under center, will host the Bills next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

    Related

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      The defending champs escaped an upset and dealt with injuries. @GDavenport looks ahead to their matchup with Bills ➡️

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs Are Vulnerable Entering AFC Title Game

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Tyreek on Shoving Chiefs Coach on Sideline: 'Love Him Like a Uncle'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Mahomes' Hit

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good

      Chiefs QB responds to Browns LB who knocked him out of game: ‘All good brother!' 📸

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes, Mack Wilson All Good

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report