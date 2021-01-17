Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Have Internally Discussed Possible Suitors for QB

Carmen Mandato

Deshaun Watson is 25 years old and a franchise quarterback, but he may be done with the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "multiple people in and around the Houston Texans organization believe Deshaun Watson has played his last snap with the team," noting he is upset with the process that went into hiring general manager Nick Caserio.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported the AFC South team already held internal discussions about potential trade partners.

The ESPN report provided additional context to the situation, explaining Watson found out about the Caserio hire on social media after he was told he could offer input on the next GM.

Sources also told Schefter that Watson's anger level was "a two" after the Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and "this time, it's a 10."

That made Watson's recent tweet all the more notable:

In terms of potential trade destinations, the quarterback holds plenty of power with a no-trade clause on his contract. That means he can turn down any destination he is not interested in, limiting Houston in the number of suitors it can court.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen pointed to the Miami Dolphins as a "prominent" possibility in large part because Watson "likes the culture he has observed under Miami head coach Brian Flores and there is no state income tax in Florida."

The Dolphins just selected Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, so Houston could still land a young quarterback of the future in such a deal if the Alabama product was included.

Miami also has the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which it ironically got from the Texans in a different trade.

Still, almost every team in the league should have at least a semblance of interest given Watson's status as a three-time Pro Bowler who just led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020.

He can immediately change the outlook for whichever franchise ends up with him, even if it paid a hefty price to the Texans.