Report: Texans HC Job 'the Least Desirable' in NFL Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Logan Riely

Uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's future with the Houston Texans has made the head coaching vacancy especially unappealing.

"It's gone from the least desirable head coaching job [opening] to the most undesirable head coaching job in the NFL," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "That's a fact. That's how that job is now looked at by everybody."

Having a 25-year-old quarterback with three Pro Bowl selections already on his resume is a great starting point for any team, but Watson is reportedly upset over the team's hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.

"He just wants out," Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated reported of Watson.

Schefter reported Sunday there is a "growing sense ... Watson has played his last snap for the team."

The Texans ignored the general manager recommendations from search firm Korn Ferry and did not consult Watson despite initially saying he was going to be involved in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Caserio has since expanded the pool of candidates for the head coaching vacancy since becoming GM, requesting interviews with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Baltimore Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Jim Caldwell, in addition to Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, have also interviewed.

With several of these coaches interviewing with multiple teams this offseason, the Texans could struggle to lure a top candidate to the organization.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported Bieniemy could "stay with the Chiefs until he finds the perfect job."

Houston went 4-12 this season with a defense that finished 27th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed. Despite finishing with the third-worst record in the league, the Texans don't have a draft pick until the third round thanks to the 2019 trade for Laremy Tunsil.

If you also remove Watson from the equation, the Texans could have several more losing seasons ahead of them regardless of who is on the sideline.