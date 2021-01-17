Texans Rumors: Bills DC Leslie Frazier Interviewing for HC After Win vs. Ravens

Bryan Bennett

One day after the Buffalo Bills punched their ticket to the AFC championship, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is exploring his options for the future beyond this postseason.

Frazier interviewed Sunday for the open head coaching vacancy with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans are seeking a replacement for Bill O'Brien, who was fired before Week 5. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was serving as the team's interim head coach.

Frazier, who won a Super Bowl as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears (Super Bowl XX), has served as the defensive coordinator for the Bills since 2017. His resume also includes stints as an assistant with multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts (where he won Super Bowl XLI), Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, but he brings head coaching experience from his time with the Minnesota Vikings (2010-13).

Before this season, in which he helped the Bills to their first conference championship game since 1994, Frazier's defense ranked third in the league in 2019, when they allowed just 298.3 yards per game. In 2018, the unit ranked second (294.1 yards allowed)—its best performance since pacing the NFL in 1999.

In Minneapolis, where he was named interim head coach when the Vikings fired Brad Childress, he went 21-32-1.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have already interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

The team hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their general manager on Jan. 7.