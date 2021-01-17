    Report: Deshaun Watson 'Has Not Specifically Requested a Trade Yet' from Texans

    The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson appear to be heading toward a divorce, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the quarterback "has not specifically requested a trade yet."

    As Florio argued, this at least indicates the relationship could be salvageable instead of being "past the point of no return."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Countdown Saturday (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports) that Watson "is one unhappy camper and has no plans to be with the Houston Texans anytime soon—if ever."

    Schefter reported the quarterback is "furious" over the decision to hire Nick Caserio as the general manager.

    "He just wants out," Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated reported of Watson.

    Despite the negative feelings, Watson remains under team control through 2025 after signing his four-year, $156 million contract extension.

    Without an official trade request, there remains a chance the two sides could work things out and keep the 25-year-old in a Texans uniform.

    Houston struggled to a 4-12 record last year, but Watson is coming off one of his best individual seasons. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, adding 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions on his way to his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

    Even after trading away top receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans had a quality receiving corps led by Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

    With some improvements defensively in the offseason, there are certainly pieces in place to return to contention in 2021.

