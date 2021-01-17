    NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer Targeting Ex-Falcons HC Raheem Morris to Be Jaguars' DC

    Rob Goldberg
January 17, 2021
    New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has spoken to Raheem Morris about becoming the team's defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    The two sides "continue to be" in contact, per Schefter.

    Morris interviewed with the Jaguars for their head-coaching vacancy before the organization went with Meyer. He was also a contender for the Atlanta Falcons job after finishing the 2020 season as the team's interim coach, but they went with Arthur Smith.

    Morris has held a variety of roles across the NFL since 2002, including three years as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He entered last season as the Falcons defensive coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when Dan Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start.

    Atlanta went 4-7 over the final 11 games under Morris.

    The 44-year-old could bring valuable NFL experience to pair with Meyer, who has three NCAA titles but has never coached in the NFL.

    Meyer has also hired Charlie Strong as an assistant head coach, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, despite Strong's lack of coaching experience at this level.

    A Jaguars turnaround will require a lot of work after finishing the 2020 season with a 1-15 record while the defense ranked 31st in both yards and points allowed.

