Marshall Faulk 'Worried for Trevor Lawrence'; Urban Meyer Hasn't Developed QBs

David E. Klutho

Urban Meyer has been handed the reins of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise and, with it, the future of Trevor Lawrence.

Marshall Faulk does not see that as a good thing.

"I'm worried for Trevor Lawrence. Outside of Alex Smith, this man hasn't developed a quarterback that's playing in the NFL right now...and he had some really good attempts with, I'm talking, top 4-star, 5-star guys when he was at Ohio State and at Florida," Faulk told TMZ Sports.

Lawrence is overwhelmingly expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, giving Meyer a bona fide franchise quarterback as both attempt to make the NFL transition.

It could easily be argued that Meyer has never had a surefire, complete quarterback like Lawrence. His ability to recruit largely allowed him to pick and choose the type of quarterback he wanted to fit his system, and Meyer has overwhelmingly preferred run-first options. The likes of Tim Tebow, JT Barrett and Braxton Miller thrived at the collegiate level under Meyer but never made an impact in the pros.

In fact, the most successful NFL quarterbacks to play under Meyer were Cam Newton and Joe Burrow—both of whom transferred away from his tutelage.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meyer's most recent protege, Dwayne Haskins, flamed out in less than two seasons in Washington.

While Lawrence has the legs to scramble outside the pocket, his elite traits come from his arm talent. Meyer's predilection for calling designed quarterback runs will also have to be juxtaposed against the need to keep Lawrence healthy. Unlike at his past stops, there won't be another star waiting in the wings to take over in two or three years.