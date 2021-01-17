Mark Andrews Says Ravens Will Remember Bills Loss: 'This Will be Fuel For the Fire'

Michael Hickey

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews told reporters that his team's 17-3 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday will be "fuel for the fire" next season.

"This will be fuel for the fire," Andrews said. "We'll remember it."

The Ravens scored 14 or more points in each of their 17 previous games during the 2020 season but only managed a second-quarter field goal against the Bills.

Baltimore had numerous chances to score, but Justin Tucker missed two field goals and Lamar Jackson threw a pick-six inside the Bills' 10-yard line.

Unfortunately, Jackson was removed from the game and entered concussion protocol when he sustained hits from Trent Murphy and Tremaine Edmunds upon throwing an incomplete pass after corralling a botched shotgun snap.

That moment ended the third quarter. Backup Tyler Huntley took over in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens offense once again showed promise.

However, Huntley and Marquise Brown barely missed on connecting on what would have been a 72-yard touchdown, and the Ravens came up empty after getting within the Bills' 10-yard line a second time late in the game.

As for Andrews, the talented tight end (and 2019 Pro Bowler) had a quiet outing with four catches and 28 yards on 11 targets. It was an off-night for much of the team, which has bowed out in the AFC Divisional Round for two years running.

Still, a better playoff showing is certainly possible with the 2019 NFL MVP behind center, especially if the defense continues to dominate on a yearly basis. For now, the Ravens face a long offseason after their third straight playoff exit.