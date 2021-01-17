    Bills' Stefon Diggs Says Josh Allen Proves Doubters Wrong Every Week After Ravens Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 17, 2021

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised his quarterback, Josh Allen, after his team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

    "This boy's a dog," Diggs told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya in a postgame interview with Allen by his side.

    "He proves it every week. They doubt him every week. And he proves them wrong every time."

    It's difficult to doubt Allen now after he amassed 45 total touchdowns (37 passing, eight rushing) while leading the Bills to a 13-3 season, an AFC East title, two playoff wins and Buffalo's first AFC Championship Game appearance in 27 years.

    Diggs has been the primary beneficiary of Allen's success, posting a career-best 127 catches for 1,535 yards in addition to eight touchdowns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He came through again Saturday with eight receptions, 106 yards and the game's only offensive touchdown courtesy of a three-yard Allen pass.

    Allen, Diggs and the Bills will look to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season when they play the Kansas City Chiefs or Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

    Related

      What Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson Showed Us

      After Bills took down Ravens, @SOBO55 believes the QBs are headed in two different directions ➡️

      What Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson Showed Us
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      What Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson Showed Us

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated After Saturday's Divisional Round

      NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated After Saturday's Divisional Round
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated After Saturday's Divisional Round

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Josh Allen, Bills Defeat Lamar Jackson, Ravens

      Bills returning to AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993 season

      Josh Allen, Bills Defeat Lamar Jackson, Ravens
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Josh Allen, Bills Defeat Lamar Jackson, Ravens

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Ravens QB (concussion) will not return to tonight's Divisional Round matchup

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report