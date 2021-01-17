Bills' Stefon Diggs Says Josh Allen Proves Doubters Wrong Every Week After Ravens Win

Bryan M. Bennett

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised his quarterback, Josh Allen, after his team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

"This boy's a dog," Diggs told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya in a postgame interview with Allen by his side.

"He proves it every week. They doubt him every week. And he proves them wrong every time."

It's difficult to doubt Allen now after he amassed 45 total touchdowns (37 passing, eight rushing) while leading the Bills to a 13-3 season, an AFC East title, two playoff wins and Buffalo's first AFC Championship Game appearance in 27 years.

Diggs has been the primary beneficiary of Allen's success, posting a career-best 127 catches for 1,535 yards in addition to eight touchdowns.

He came through again Saturday with eight receptions, 106 yards and the game's only offensive touchdown courtesy of a three-yard Allen pass.

Allen, Diggs and the Bills will look to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season when they play the Kansas City Chiefs or Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.