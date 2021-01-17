    Report: Robert Saleh Didn't Get Texans Interview Despite Deshaun Watson Request

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 17, 2021

    SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 3: Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on November 3, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The Packers defeated the 49ers 34-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly recommended that his team interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the open head coaching position, but the Texans did not reach out to Saleh before he agreed to become the New York Jets' new head coach.

    On Saturday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news about Watson, who also recommended the Texans request an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

    Houston has put in a request but did not do so in a timely manner, and now the team must wait until Kansas City's playoff run is done to speak with him.

    Texans owner Cal McNair invited Watson to be involved in the coaching hire process, per Florio, who also reported that, "From Watson’s perspective, the failure to interview these candidates made no sense, given that the Zoom interviews by video conference are easily arranged and executed."

    Watson also recommended numerous general manager candidates, but none of them were interviewed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team hired Nick Caserio from the New England Patriots.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Per Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, a source close to Watson is annoyed enough with the team's hiring process that he "just wants out."

    Watson, 25, completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 8.9 yards per pass attempt, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this season, but the Texans went just 4-12 as a team in disarray ultimately faltered, despite going 10-6 the year before.

    An offseason trade that sent No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals did not help matters, and the team finished 27th in the league in points per game.

    Related

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Ravens QB (concussion) will not return to tonight's Divisional Round matchup

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑

      @GDavenport breaks down the factor that makes the Packers so dominant 📝

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Deshaun Watson also recommended Robert Saleh for an interview; the Texans didn’t talk to him

      Deshaun Watson also recommended Robert Saleh for an interview; the Texans didn’t talk to him
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Deshaun Watson also recommended Robert Saleh for an interview; the Texans didn’t talk to him

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Matt Eberflus interviews with Texans

      Matt Eberflus interviews with Texans
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Matt Eberflus interviews with Texans

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk