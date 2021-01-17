Aaron Rodgers: Leading Packers Has Been 1 of Greatest Honors of My Life

Stacy Revere

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more in a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

After the game, Rodgers told reporters how much leading the Packers has meant to him.

"It's one of the greatest honors of my life, especially up until this point, to lead this team," Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Rodgers has been with the Packers organization since 2005 and has amassed many honors during his professional career.

He's been the team's full-time starter since 2008, winning Super Bowl XLV and guiding Green Bay to five NFC Championship Games.

The ex-Cal star has also won a pair of NFL MVPs (2011, 2014). He's made nine Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams as well.

Rodgers is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 16-year NFL veteran will look to lead the Packers to their first Super Bowl appearance in 10 years when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.