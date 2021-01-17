Texans Rumors: Colts DC Matt Eberflus Interviews for Vacant HC Position

Icon Sportswire

The Houston Texans interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coach vacancy Saturday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Eberflus reportedly declined an initial meeting with the Colts' AFC South rival but reversed course in recent days. The Los Angeles Chargers have also been in talks with the 50-year-old Ohio native.

Eberflus' interview comes as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears increasingly aggravated with his front office over the team's search for a new general manager and head coach after Bill O'Brien was fired earlier this year.

Watson reportedly wasn't happy with the hiring of GM Nick Caserio and was angered the Texans did not immediately reach out to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for a head coach interview—though the team has since done so. Watson was also upset he wasn't consulted in the GM hiring process.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the quarterback's anger is at "a 10" over the team's offseason.

That doesn't make it the calmest environment for other candidates to walk into and pitch their vision for the franchise. Especially when the disgruntled quarterback happens to be a Pro Bowler with one of the most versatile skill sets in football.

Eberflus may not provide the type of resume to assuage Watson, but his defensive history is noteworthy.

The Colts defense finished with the second-most turnovers forced (10) in 2020 while allowing the eighth-fewest yards per game (332.1). Before joining Indianapolis in 2018, Eberflus served as the Dallas Cowboys' linebackers coach and passing coordinator following a short stint as the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach from 2009 to 2010.

Winning over the Texans' front office will only be half the battle, though. Especially as Watson's ire grows.