J.J. Watt Trade Rumors: Texans Star Expected to be Moved Amid Deshaun Watson Buzz

As the Houston Texans try to repair their relationship with Deshaun Watson, the franchise is reportedly likely to say goodbye to J.J. Watt at some point this offseason.

Per John Lopez of SportsRadio 610 in Houston, the Texans "are leaning toward accommodating" Watt's desire to play for a championship contender and he will "likely be moved."

Watt was mentioned as a potential trade candidate during the regular season leading up to the Nov. 3 deadline, but the five-time Pro Bowler wound up finishing 2020 in Houston.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in November that front-office executives from other teams believe Watt would be "very open to going to a contender at this stage of his career."

Watt has one year and $17.5 million remaining on his current contract.

The news about Watt comes as Houston appears to have a crisis on its hands with Watson.

In a report from Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop, one source close to Watson said the star quarterback "just wants out" and is unhappy with the direction of the franchise.

Watt is unquestionably the greatest player in Texans history. He has spent his entire career with the organization after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

In 10 seasons with Houston, Watt has been named to the All-Pro first team five times and NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. He is one of 35 players in league history with at least 100 career sacks.