Report: Ex-Texas HC Charlie Strong Finalizing Contract to Join Urban Meyer, Jaguars

Icon Sportswire

Former Louisville, Texas and South Florida head coach Charlie Strong will reportedly join Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars staff.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium relayed the news Friday. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports also confirmed Strong's move to the Jags on Saturday.

Both reporters noted that Strong will coach linebackers, and Thamel added that the 60-year-old will be Meyer's assistant head coach as well.

The Jaguars announced Meyer's hiring Thursday. Meyer, who coached Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, arrives in Duval County with three FBS national championships. He went 187-32 during his collegiate career.

Strong coached college football from 1983 to 2020, beginning with a stint as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida.

He received his first full-time head coaching opportunity at Louisville in 2010. The Cardinals went 4-8 the year before Strong arrived, but the Central Arkansas graduate turned the program around and guided the team to a 37-15 record in four years, including a 12-1 mark in 2013.

Strong parlayed that success into a stop at the University of Texas, but the Longhorns struggled, going 16-21 in three seasons. The coach and Texas parted ways before he moved to the University of South Florida. That stint began with promise thanks to a 10-2 record, but the Bulls fell to 4-8 two years later.

USF let Strong go after 2019, and he immediately joined Nick Saban's Alabama staff as a defensive analyst. The Crimson Tide went undefeated en route to the national championship.