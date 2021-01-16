Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada Expected to Replace Randy Fichtner as OC

Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada is reportedly expected to replace Randy Fichtner as the team's offensive coordinator next season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Canada interviewed for the Miami Dolphins OC position as well but will instead remain in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers created an offensive coordinator opening this week when they announced that Fichtner would not be re-signed after three years on the job.

Canada joined the Steelers' coaching staff this season after a lengthy career in the college ranks. He coached at several schools in multiple offensive roles, including offensive coordinator at Butler, Northern Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, NC State, Pittsburgh, LSU and Maryland.

He was also the interim head coach at Maryland in 2018, going 5-7 overall with a 3-6 mark in the Big Ten.

While Canada never worked in the NFL prior to this season, he made a positive immediate impact with the Steelers, and it stands to reason that he cultivated a strong relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh offense struggled down the stretch and in the AFC Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, but the Steelers started the season 11-0, and the play of Roethlisberger was a big reason for it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Overall, Big Ben completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 33 touchdowns were the second-most of his NFL career in a single season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya) reported Saturday that there is "optimism" within the Steelers organization regarding Roethlisberger returning in 2021.

The biggest issue for Pittsburgh in 2020 on offense was the fact that it couldn't run the ball effectively. The Steelers ranked last in the NFL this season with just 84.4 yards per game on the ground.

That figures to be an area of emphasis for the front office during the offseason and for Canada leading up to the 2021 campaign.

Canada will take over an offense that was solid for much of 2020 but has plenty of room for improvement, as it ranked tied for 24th in total offense and 12th in scoring.

After being somewhat nomadic throughout his coaching career, Canada will look to get the Steelers offense back on track and establish himself as a long-term answer in Pittsburgh.