    Texans Rumors: Leslie Frazier Considered a 'Serious Candidate' Ahead of HC Interview

    Adam Wells January 17, 2021
    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Buffalo Bills defensive coach Leslie Frazier walks the field before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Jets beat the Bills 13 to 6. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig

    As he prepares to lead the Buffalo Bills defense into Saturday's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Leslie Frazier is reportedly a top choice to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Frazier will interview with Houston at some point this weekend and is considered a "serious candidate" for the head coaching job. 

    Frazier has spent the past four seasons with the Bills as their defensive coordinator. They allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NFL during the 2019 season. 

    Houston has been searching for a new head coach since the end of the regular season. Romeo Crennel served as the interim coach for the final 12 games in 2020 after Bill O'Brien was fired following an 0-4 start. 

    The Texans have either met with or requested to interview several candidates, including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley. 

    Per NFL rules, since the Texans waited until Jan. 12 to request an interview with Bieniemy, he can't speak with the team until Jan. 25 unless the Chiefs lose their AFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Cleveland Browns. 

    Frazier has extensive NFL coaching experience, including four years as a head coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-13. The 61-year-old went 21-32-1 with one playoff appearance in Minnesota. 

    Houston finished last season with a 4-12 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

