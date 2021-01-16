Schefter: Deshaun Watson 'Has No Plans to Be with the Houston Texans Anytime Soon'

Carmen Mandato

The saga between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans doesn't seem like it will be resolved in the near future.

On ESPN's NFL Countdown on Saturday (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports), Adam Schefter noted Watson "is one unhappy camper and has no plans to be with the Houston Texans anytime soon—if ever."

Also on NFL Countdown, Chris Mortensen noted a source said "that unless [Texans CEO] Cal McNair can fire himself, Deshaun Watson is not about to change his mind that he does not want anything to do with the Texans going forward."

This week, ESPN's Sarah Barshop broke down the problems in the organization that have led to Watson's unhappiness.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Barshop, the two inciting incidents were Houston's trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March and the recent hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager.

The Texans have yet to hire a new head coach, but McNair said the team wants Watson "in the loop and part of the process," per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

There has been no indication Houston will even entertain trading its franchise quarterback.

Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in September that runs through the 2025 season. The three-time Pro Bowler had arguably his best year in 2020 with an NFL-high 4,823 passing yards to go with 33 touchdowns, just seven interceptions and a 70.2 completion percentage.

The Texans' 4-12 record was their worst since they compiled the same mark in 2017, when Watson started just six games as a rookie before tearing his ACL.