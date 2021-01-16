Eagles Rumors: Rams' Brandon Staley to Interview for Head Coaching Job

Eagles Rumors: Rams' Brandon Staley to Interview for Head Coaching JobJanuary 16, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly been granted permission to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their vacant head coaching position.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles can interview Staley when the Rams' season comes to an end. L.A. is set to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday.
The Eagles are looking to replace Doug Pederson, who was fired from his role as head coach on Monday.
