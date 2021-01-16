Eagles Rumors: Rams' Brandon Staley to Interview for Head Coaching Job

Icon Sportswire

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly been granted permission to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their vacant head coaching position.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles can interview Staley when the Rams' season comes to an end. L.A. is set to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The Eagles are looking to replace Doug Pederson, who was fired from his role as head coach on Monday.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.