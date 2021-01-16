    Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Open to 'Big-Time Contract Extension' for Star QB

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2021
    Alerted 52m ago in the B/R App

    Michael Hickey

    The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly open to exploring a contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson during the offseason.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Ravens are expected to consider a "big-time contract extension" with talks to begin in spring or early summer:

    Jackson will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, though Rapoport noted the Ravens will exercise the fifth-year option, meaning he will be signed through at least the 2022 campaign.

    Jackson, 24, was the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft and has developed into one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks.

    In his first full year as a starter last season, the Louisville product completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Jackson was named MVP, but he struggled in a 28-12 divisional round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

    He wasn't as dominant out of the gate this season, and the Ravens lost four of five to fall to 6-5, but Jackson led them to five straight wins to close the regular season and secure a playoff berth.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Overall, Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He rushed for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

    Still, questions persisted about whether Jackson could get the job done in the playoffs, as he and the Ravens had also lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Wild Card Weekend in the 2018 season. Jackson answered his doubters Sunday by leading Baltimore to a 20-13 win over Tennessee in the AFC Wild Card Round.

    On Saturday night, Jackson and the Ravens will visit the Buffalo Bills and another quarterback who was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft in Josh Allen, the seventh pick.

    If Jackson can help the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs or Cleveland Browns, it would go a long way toward strengthening his case to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

    Related

      Big Ben to Return in 2021

      There is optimism Steelers QB will play next season and finish the last year on his contract (NFL Network)

      Big Ben to Return in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben to Return in 2021

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Marcus Peters Fined $15K

      Ravens CB fined by the league for celebrating his big interception last week on the Titans logo (NFL Network)

      Marcus Peters Fined $15K
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Marcus Peters Fined $15K

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Mark Ingram Healthy Scratch

      Mark Ingram Healthy Scratch
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Mark Ingram Healthy Scratch

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

      NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report