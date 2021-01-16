Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Open to 'Big-Time Contract Extension' for Star QB

Michael Hickey

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly open to exploring a contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson during the offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Ravens are expected to consider a "big-time contract extension" with talks to begin in spring or early summer:

Jackson will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, though Rapoport noted the Ravens will exercise the fifth-year option, meaning he will be signed through at least the 2022 campaign.

Jackson, 24, was the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft and has developed into one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks.

In his first full year as a starter last season, the Louisville product completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson was named MVP, but he struggled in a 28-12 divisional round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

He wasn't as dominant out of the gate this season, and the Ravens lost four of five to fall to 6-5, but Jackson led them to five straight wins to close the regular season and secure a playoff berth.

Overall, Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He rushed for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

Still, questions persisted about whether Jackson could get the job done in the playoffs, as he and the Ravens had also lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Wild Card Weekend in the 2018 season. Jackson answered his doubters Sunday by leading Baltimore to a 20-13 win over Tennessee in the AFC Wild Card Round.

On Saturday night, Jackson and the Ravens will visit the Buffalo Bills and another quarterback who was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft in Josh Allen, the seventh pick.

If Jackson can help the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs or Cleveland Browns, it would go a long way toward strengthening his case to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.