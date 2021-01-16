Ravens' Marcus Peters Reportedly Fined $15K for Celebrating INT on Titans Logo

Wesley Hitt

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was reportedly fined $15,000 by the NFL for "physical actions directed at the Tennessee bench" while celebrating on the Titans' midfield logo after his game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter of last week's AFC Wild Card Round win.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported further details Saturday, including Peters' intent to appeal:

The 28-year-old California native has now been fined over $200,000 during his six-year career, per Spotrac. Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun provided a sampling of some other instances that led to NFL punishment:

Peters finished the victory over Tennessee with four tackles, a pass defended and the pick, which came with the Titans trying to drive for a tying touchdown in the final minutes of the Ravens' 20-13 triumph.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters criticism of the corner's celebrations ignores the type of person he is outside of those highlight-reel moments:

"I like him and I love him. He's genuine. He's as authentic as it gets. That's what you appreciate about anybody, especially someone like Marcus. He's got a heart of gold. It really matters to him. He really cares. It shows. He's an emotional guy, no question about that. Like all of us, he works to be the best he can be. We're all growing. I just like him personally. I like the way he plays. I like his heart."

Peters gets plenty of chances to celebrate because he's the NFL's premier ball hawk. His 31 interceptions since he entered the league in 2015 are nine more than any other player.

The University of Washington product was named the 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Kansas City Chiefs and also made a stop with the Los Angeles Rams before joining Baltimore in an October 2019 trade. He's earned three Pro Bowl selections and was twice voted first-team All-Pro.

His aggressive style in the secondary is a perfect fit as part of a Ravens defense that loves to blitz, giving the corner the freedom to jump routes knowing the opposing quarterback will rarely have enough time for his receiver to make a double move.

Peters, who's tallied five interceptions in 15 appearances so far this season, will look to make another game-changing play against Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills passing attack Saturday night in the divisional round.

Kickoff at Bills Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.