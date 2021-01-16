Ravens' Mark Ingram Reportedly Won't Play vs. Bills; 'Business Decision' by Baltimore

Scott Taetsch

Veteran running back Mark Ingram reportedly will not be active for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night for their AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ingram will be a healthy scratch and understands it is a "business decision" on the Ravens' part.

Releasing Ingram after the season would save Baltimore $5 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac. However, cutting him would become much more difficult if he were to suffer an injury.

The 31-year-old Ingram was also a healthy scratch for last week's AFC Wild Card Round win over the Tennessee Titans.

With Ingram in street clothes, the backfield will primarily belong to rookie J.K. Dobbins and third-year man Gus Edwards.

Ingram's fall from grace has been swift, as he led the backfield for one of the greatest rushing attacks in NFL history last season.

Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games last season, and he caught 26 passes for 247 yards and a career-high five receiving touchdowns.

Ingram was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Ravens after previously receiving two Pro Bowl nods in eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The former Alabama standout and Heisman Trophy winner simply hasn't been the same player this season, however.

Ingram was limited to 11 games and nine starts during the regular season due in part to injuries. He carried the ball 72 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, which was his worst mark since 2012.

He was also barely involved in the passing game this season, making just six grabs for 50 yards.

Dobbins was expected to be a big factor as a rookie and delivered to the tune of 805 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, plus 18 receptions for 120 yards.

Edwards essentially took over Ingram's role as the primary power runner with 723 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Baltimore also has arguably the greatest running quarterback of all time in Lamar Jackson, who became the first signal-caller in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

The Baltimore running game figures to play a huge role in Saturday's game, as the Ravens look to slow down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and keep him off the field as much as possible.

Ingram won't be part of it, but the triumvirate of Jackson, Dobbins and Edwards will be a handful for the Bills nonetheless.