Report: Ex-Eagles HC Doug Pederson Discussing Seahawks OC Job

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly been in contact with former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Pederson's options have been "developing" quickly since being fired by the Eagles on Monday, and it remains possible he could become a candidate for head coaching opportunities elsewhere in 2021.

Pederson is just four seasons removed from leading the Eagles to a title in Super Bowl LII, but the franchise decided to move in a new direction after the team posted a 4-11-1 record in 2020.

Along with the lackluster performance in a year where the NFC East division title went to the Washington Football Team with a sub-.500 mark (7-9), a late-season quarterback controversy involving Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts created ample drama in Philadelphia.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday it was possible Pederson would take a season off from coaching in 2021 after what a source described as a "loooong year."



While it's still possible the 52-year-old former NFL quarterback goes that route, it sounds like he's at least willing to explore opportunities.

Pederson posted a 42-37-1 record across five years with the Eagles. The team reached the playoffs in three straight seasons before 2020 and went 4-2 in the postseason during his tenure.

He released a statement after being let go by Philadelphia:

"Although I am disappointed that this chapter of my career has come to an end, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together. Through all the ups and downs, one thing remained constant about our team: an unwavering commitment to battle through adversity and to achieve our goals not as individuals but as a collective unit. There is no better example of that than when we celebrated the first Super Bowl championship in Eagles history together with our city. That is a memory we will all cherish forever."

Before his time with the Eagles, Pederson worked as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015. The team ranked inside the top 10 of total offense twice in his three seasons, which came in the pre-Patrick Mahomes era in K.C.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday, citing "philosophical differences," after three years.

The decision came one day after Seattle head coach Pete Carroll explained on 710 ESPN Radio Seattle he wanted a return to a more balanced offense with a greater emphasis on the running game in 2021:

"We needed to run the football more [down the stretch] and [have] more commitment [to it] to run them out of their fronts. The point is when you can play with two safeties off the football and deep, that means you're playing seven-man front football ... and that's basically what's happened. We have always run the football and made them [bring] their safeties down ... You can force teams to do that, or they can just get their butt kicked running the ball. That's a big emphasis in my mind of how we want to control what the game is all about."

A chance to work alongside Carroll and star quarterback Russell Wilson will make the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job one of the most intriguing options available for coaches this offseason.

For Pederson, it could represent an ideal short-term landing spot while waiting for the right opportunity to come along to become a head coach again.