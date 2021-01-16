Listen: Lil Wayne Drops 'Green and Yellow' Packers Theme Song Ahead of Rams Game

Gregory Shamus

Lil Wayne dropped a new single, "Green and Yellow," in honor of his Green Bay Packers and their 2020 season, which will continue with an NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday:

The song name drops numerous Packers, ranging from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to kicker Mason Crosby.

"A-Rod got 'em offside, free play. That's a cheesecake on a hot plate. Hail Mary, yeah, Aaron to Davante," Lil Wayne sings at one point.

Lil Wayne last released a Packers single 10 years ago, when Green Bay defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl.

That song, also titled "Green and Yellow," took the beat from Pittsburgh native and rapper Wiz Khalifa's song "Black and Yellow," which became the Steelers' anthem of sorts.

Green and Yellow once again riffs off the "Black and Yellow" beat as Lil Wayne praises his team, which went 13-3 for the second straight year.

The Packers won a Super Bowl the last time Lil Wayne created a song in honor of his team. We'll soon find out if this year's Packers do the same. Kickoff for their playoff game against the Rams is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.