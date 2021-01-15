    Myles Garrett Says Browns Aren't Satisfied After Playoff Upset Win vs. Steelers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 16, 2021

    PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 11, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters that his team isn't "satisfied" after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the AFC Divisional Round last Sunday.

    "We're here, we might as well show we're great. ... We're not satisfied," Garrett said Friday.

    The Browns will now visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. They are looking to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1989.

    Cleveland has ended multiple franchise playoff droughts this season under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and won their first postseason game in 26 years as well.

    The Chiefs, who finished 14-2 during the regular season and earned homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, are a tall task for any team. But Garrett and the Browns could be up for the challenge after traveling to take down the 13-3 Steelers, who started 11-0 and won the AFC North.

    On Sunday, Cleveland needs Garrett to disrupt Kansas City's elite passing attack, led by 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

    Garrett led the Browns with 12 sacks and 18 quarterback hits despite missing two games, and getting in Mahomes' face all day would go a long way toward another upset win.

    Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

