Texans' Deshaun Watson Vents Frustration in Tweet: 'I Was on 2 Then I Took it to 10'

Carmen Mandato

Deshaun Watson's frustration with the Houston Texans continues to tick up.

On Friday, the quarterback tweeted that he "was on 2 then I took it to 10" as rumors about the Pro Bowler's unhappiness with the team's new direction persist.

That exact language was used by a source in a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter to describe Watson's attitude after the Texans ignored their own search firm to hire Nick Caserio as general manager.

Per Schefter:

"Multiple people in the Texans organization, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, were upset with how Houston's search took a sudden and unexpected turn, hiring a man that [search firm] Korn Ferry did not include on its list of candidates.

"Watson is said to be furious over the decision, and others are as well, with some saying that there will be employees who wind up leaving the organization during the offseason."

This comes after Watson had already expressed frustration that the team didn't initially listen to his suggestion to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the club's head coach vacancy.

Houston quickly set up an interview afterward, but the team's decision not to immediately reach out to one of the top candidates on the market tainted the relationship between front office and franchise quarterback.

Those types of disagreements rarely end well for either side.