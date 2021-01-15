    Broncos' Von Miller Under Criminal Investigation; Allegations Unknown

    Adam WellsJanuary 16, 2021
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford

    Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Parker Police Department. 

    Per Mike Klis and Kevin Vaughan of 9News, Parker Police spokesperson Josh Hans confirmed Miller is under investigation but said there would be no comment on the nature of the allegations at this time. 

    Troy Renck of ABC 7 in Denver noted that if the Parker Police Department determines a crime has been committed, the case will be submitted to the district attorney's office. 

    Miller's contract with the Broncos includes a $17.5 million team option for 2021 that has to be exercised before the first day of the new league year (March 17). 

    Denver has been Miller's home for his entire 10-year NFL career. The 31-year-old missed the 2020 season after suffering a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle during practice on Sept. 8. 

