Cody Bellinger, Dodgers Settle on $16.1M Contract in Arbitration

Tom Pennington

The Los Angeles Dodgers and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger have agreed to a contract for the 2021 season.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Bellinger will earn $16.1 million from the Dodgers after the two sides settled on a deal in arbitration.

This is the second year of arbitration eligibility for Bellinger. His $11.5 million salary last season was the highest of any first-year arbitration player in Major League Baseball history.

Since being called up by the Dodgers in April 2017, Bellinger has established himself as an essential part of the team's success and one of the best players in MLB. He was named NL Rookie of the Year after hitting 39 homers with a .933 OPS in 139 games.

After a decent-but-not-spectacular 2018, Bellinger took the NL by storm the following year. The Arizona native hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 homers and 115 RBI. He won the NL MVP award, a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award.

Last year saw Bellinger get off to a slow start before finishing with a .284/.395/.523 slash line over the final 30 regular-season games. He hit the game-tying homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves to help the Dodgers reach the World Series.

The Dodgers won their first championship since 1988 last season. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games in the Fall Classic.