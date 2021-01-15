Ex-Ranger Tyler Wagner Says Tim Lincecum Bet Him $1K to Drink Jug of Salad Dressing

Cooper Neill

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Wagner revealed Thursday that then-teammate Tim Lincecum bet him $1,000 in 2018 that he wouldn't drink a jug of Italian dressing before a game.

Wagner took to Instagram to post photos of the bet in progress and included the following caption:

"Throwback Thursday story edition. In 2018 Tim Lincecum bet me $1,000 I wouldn’t drink the whole container of Italian dressing before the game. Swipe to see if I did it."

The accompanying photos show Wagner drinking the dressing and then celebrating. The last photo is a check from Lincecum to Wagner for a total of $1,250.

Per TMZ Sports, Wagner said Lincecum threw in an extra $250 because "it was rough to watch."

Wagner, now 29, pitched in the Rangers minor league system that season. He appeared in Major League games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, going 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in six appearances, including three starts.

Most recently, Wagner pitched for Caracas in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2018-19.

Lincecum is the better-known part of the equation, as he enjoyed a 10-year MLB career, primarily with the San Francisco Giants.

Known for his funky delivery, Lincecum was named an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2008-11 and won the National League Cy Young Award in both 2008 and 2009. He also helped lead the Giants to three World Series titles.

After nine years with the Giants, Lincecum spent 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels. He sat out the 2017 season and tried to make the Rangers' roster in 2018, but he fell short of his goal and spent some time in the minors before essentially retiring.

Lincecum, who is now 36, went 110-89 with a 3.74 ERA in 278 career MLB regular-season games, including 270 starts.

He earned over $105 million during his career, per Spotrac, so losing the bet to Wagner didn't put much of a dent in Lincecum's wallet.