Urban Meyer Talks Trevor Lawrence, Top NFL Draft QBs, Jaguars' Expectations

Ralph Freso

One day after being hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer met with the media to lay out his vision for the franchise.

The biggest question is what the Jaguars will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, though Meyer was careful not to single out Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer acknowledged the fact that Jacksonville has the top pick played a "huge" role in his decision to accept the job.

"I think [owner Shad Khan] and the organization is positioned and it's not by accident," he said. "It's primed to put together a good team."

Khan spoke about the roster and ongoing search for a new general manager, saying, "Everyone will be carrying out Urban’s vision."

Meyer noted he won't call plays for the team.

This will be Meyer's first foray into the NFL after 32 seasons at the college level. He most recently spent seven seasons as head coach at Ohio State where he compiled an 83-9 record, winning three Big Ten titles and the 2014 national championship.

Meyer retired from the Buckeyes after the 2019 Rose Bowl due in part to health reasons. The 56-year-old said Friday he plans to do a better job of delegating responsibilities to the coaching staff so that he's not "running around like a nut on the practice field."

In addition to his time at Ohio State, Meyer was head coach at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida. He owns a 187-32 overall record with 12 bowl wins in 15 appearances and three national titles.

Jacksonville is in prime position for a quick turnaround. In addition to the top pick, the team owns the Los Angeles Rams' first-round selection from the 2019 Jalen Ramsey trade and five of the top 65 picks overall.

The Jaguars are counting on Meyer to bring long-term stability to the franchise. They lost 15 straight games in 2020 after a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have just one winning season and playoff appearance since 2008.