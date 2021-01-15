Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray Headline Madden's Virtual 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

Icon Sportswire

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play a significant role in Madden NFL 21's upcoming presentation of the Pro Bowl.

Madden tweeted the following regarding their involvement:

In a press release, EA Sports noted that Watson and Murray will "lead two teams of fellow NFL stars and celebrities going head-to-head in Madden NFL 21 with the official AFC and NFC all-star rosters."

Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition will also feature a "quarter-by-quarter AFC vs. NFC showdown with player and celebrity reactions as they compete in Madden NFL 21 from their homes."

Watson and Murray, who were both voted into the Pro Bowl, will be part of the action when Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition airs on NFL Network, the NFL's social channels and EA Madden NFL on Twitch on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. ET.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no actual Pro Bowl game will be played this year, but fans can still kick back and enjoy the festivities at home in the form of a Madden presentation.

While other athletes and celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks, two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks will lead the way.

While neither the Texans nor Cardinals reached the playoffs this season, both Watson and Murray put up huge numbers.

Watson, 25, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and completed 70.2 percent of his passes with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Murray completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 picks, while rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Watson and Murray figure to be part of the Pro Bowl for many years to come given how young and talented they are, making them ideal representatives for Madden and the Pro Bowl game.

There hasn't been a great deal of excitement surrounding the Pro Bowl in recent years because of a perceived lack of effort from players, but with the pandemic allowing the NFL and Madden to do something different, perhaps the hype will return in 2021.