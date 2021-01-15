Steelers Rumors: Keith Butler Expected to Be Retained as Defensive Coordinator

Joe Sargent

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is reportedly sticking around.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday that the team will retain Butler, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the team is negotiating a new contract with the 64-year-old, who plans to "go year-to-year" with any deal.

Butler's tenure with the Steelers dates back to 2003, when he joined the squad from the Cleveland Browns as a linebackers coach. He was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2015.

Playoff blunder aside, the Steelers defense was one of the top groups in the league this year. They allowed an average of 305.8 yards per game during the regular season, third-least in the league.

Their pass defense was elite, with another third-place ranking of 194.4 yards per game, though they could improve their run defense, which was 11th-best in the NFL (111.4 yards/game). Opposing offenses tallied just 19.5 points per game during the regular season.

After a dismal end to a campaign that started with an 11-0 record, the Steelers have made multiple changes to the coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley will not have their contracts renewed this offseason.

According to Dulac, more changes could be coming in Pittsburgh, as senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Teryl Austin interviewed Thursday for the defensive coordinator position with the Tennessee Titans.