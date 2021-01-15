    Steelers Rumors: Keith Butler Expected to Be Retained as Defensive Coordinator

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJanuary 15, 2021

    Joe Sargent

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is reportedly sticking around. 

    Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday that the team will retain Butler, whose contract expires at the end of the month. 

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the team is negotiating a new contract with the 64-year-old, who plans to "go year-to-year" with any deal. 

    Butler's tenure with the Steelers dates back to 2003, when he joined the squad from the Cleveland Browns as a linebackers coach. He was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2015. 

    Playoff blunder aside, the Steelers defense was one of the top groups in the league this year. They allowed an average of 305.8 yards per game during the regular season, third-least in the league. 

    Their pass defense was elite, with another third-place ranking of 194.4 yards per game, though they could improve their run defense, which was 11th-best in the NFL (111.4 yards/game). Opposing offenses tallied just 19.5 points per game during the regular season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After a dismal end to a campaign that started with an 11-0 record, the Steelers have made multiple changes to the coaching staff.

    Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley will not have their contracts renewed this offseason. 

    According to Dulac, more changes could be coming in Pittsburgh, as senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Teryl Austin interviewed Thursday for the defensive coordinator position with the Tennessee Titans. 

    Related

      Meyer Knows What He's Getting into in Jacksonville

      Meyer Knows What He's Getting into in Jacksonville
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Meyer Knows What He's Getting into in Jacksonville

      Albert Breer
      via Sports Illustrated

      Before the Season, Urban Meyer Ranked Lawrence Ahead of Fields

      Before the Season, Urban Meyer Ranked Lawrence Ahead of Fields
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Before the Season, Urban Meyer Ranked Lawrence Ahead of Fields

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer

      Jacksonville agrees to terms with college coaching legend to fill its head coaching vacancy

      Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades to Make Elite QB-WR Duos ✌️

      @KKnox creates some NFL mayhem with these five possible moves

      Trades to Make Elite QB-WR Duos ✌️
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Trades to Make Elite QB-WR Duos ✌️

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report