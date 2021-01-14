Russell Wilson Says It's 'Critical' for Him to Be Involved in Seahawks' OC Search

Abbie Parr

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said it is "critical" that he is involved in the process of choosing the next offensive coordinator after the team parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer.

Jelani Scott of NFL.com shared Wilson's comments from a Thursday Zoom call with reporters:

"The next 10 years are super critical for everyone involved. It's vital. Critical that I'm a part of that process. Coach [Pete Carroll] and I have talked about it, great dialogue about the thought process who we want.

"Imperative to my career as well. And as far as I want to go. Super excited to be in the mix of that conversation."

Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator in Seattle for the last three seasons. He also held that position with the New York Jets from 2006 through 2011 and the St. Louis Rams from 2012 through 2014.

The Seahawks finished the 2020 campaign a middling 17th in the league in yards, and Wilson went from an MVP candidate to inconsistency as the season progressed.

In fact, he failed to throw for 300 yards in each of his last eight regular-season games and then threw for just 174 yards in the first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The offense that looked so dominant in the early portion of the campaign was ultimately Seattle's undoing.

Still, Wilson expressed his gratitude to Schottenheimer after the Seahawks moved in a different direction:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is notable Wilson is looking at his involvement in selecting the next offensive coordinator from a long-term perspective. He is 32 years old and figures to be under center for the foreseeable future in Seattle as the franchise cornerstone, so it would make sense if the team hired someone he was comfortable with heading into the 2021 campaign.

As Scott noted, Wilson also responded to head coach Pete Carroll's remarks suggesting the Seahawks will attempt to run the ball more next season.

"We've been able to talk since that comment about running the football [more]," Wilson said. "Whatever it takes to win, I'm all in for ... I do this to win Super Bowls. For our football team to be the best it can be."