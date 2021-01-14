Rams' Jared Goff to Start vs. Packers; John Wolford Ruled Out with Injury

Steph Chambers

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Jared Goff will start at quarterback Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

John Wolford, who started in the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks, has been ruled out after suffering a neck injury.

It leaves former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as the backup after throwing just two passes in the past two seasons combined.

Wolford made his first career start in a Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He played just 15 snaps against the Seahawks before the injury knocked him out of the game. He left the stadium in an ambulance.

Goff took over and led his team to a 30-20 victory over Seattle, giving him an opportunity to play again in the divisional round.

There were questions about Goff's availability entering the playoffs after he underwent surgery to repair a broken right thumb suffered in Week 16.

The 26-year-old struggled with his accuracy against Seattle, completing just nine of 19 pass attempts, but he totaled 155 passing yards and a touchdown with no turnovers to help his team advance.

Los Angeles could be in for a tougher test this week as the offense tries to keep up with the Packers, who led the NFL in points scored and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Even when healthy, Goff has dealt with inconsistency in his career and ranked just 23rd in the league in passer rating.

Look for the Rams to again rely upon Cam Akers and the rushing attack to help move the chains against Green Bay.