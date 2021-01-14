Aaron Rodgers Says He Has 'Zero Bitterness' About Packers Drafting Jordan Love

Ahead of the Green Bay Packers' NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers insisted he is in a good place regarding the team's decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, Rodgers said:

"There are things that are out of my control, and I understand that, and I appreciate it. I'm not fighting against it, and I haven't harbored any angst or frustration with anybody in the organization. I'm really content with where I'm at, and I feel like it's helped me to be very clear-minded all year.

"I think it's no surprise that I've been able to play so well, because there haven't been those distractions. I haven't been thinking about next year. I haven't been thinking about decisions that need to be made. I've just been enjoying the little things, been enjoying the coaches in the room, been enjoying my teammates—and the other stuff will take care of itself. I'm not worried about it, and I harbor actually zero bitterness about it. And that's just allowed me to have a really calm and genuine peace about the situation."

Despite his lofty draft status as the No. 26 overall pick, Love didn't take a single snap this season with Rodgers putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

