Charlie Strong Reportedly Could Join Urban Meyer's Coaching Staff with Jaguars

Icon Sportswire

Urban Meyer reportedly could add former Texas head coach Charlie Strong to his staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The Jaguars are reportedly finalizing a deal with Meyer to be the team's next head coach Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also noted the link between Strong and Meyer:

Strong spent this past season as a defensive analyst for Alabama as the team brought home a national championship. He was a head coach in college football for the previous 10 years with Louisville, Texas and South Florida.

The 60-year-old produced a 74-52 record in this span, winning 23 games in his final two seasons at Louisville, but he struggled to a 16-21 record at Texas and couldn't find much consistency at South Florida.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Strong had plenty of success working alongside Meyer as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida from 2005-09. The team won two national championships in this stretch while going 4-1 in bowl games.

Strong had been with the Gators before Meyer arrived, beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1984. He spent time at several major programs before returning as Florida's defensive coordinator in 2003.

Though neither coach has any experience in the NFL, their lengthy college resumes could help lead to a smooth transition in Jacksonville.

There has been speculation Meyer would also take some coaches he worked with at Ohio State with him to the NFL, but Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported "there won't be a major raid" on staffers.