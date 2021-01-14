    Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'Don't Be Surprised' When Browns Beat Chiefs in Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) in action during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

    Odell Beckham Jr. is calling an upset for his Cleveland Browns this week:

    The Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday and have an uphill battle against the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs went 14-2 on the season, including 10 straight wins before a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 with most of their starters rested.

    According to DraftKings, Cleveland is a 10-point underdog as the biggest long shot of the weekend.

    There is still a chance at an upset since the Browns are coming in with plenty of momentum. They earned a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round for the team's first playoff victory since 1994.

    Beckham has been out since Week 7 with a torn ACL, but he has a lot of faith in his teammates.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

            

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

    Related

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Factors That Could Decide Browns vs. Chiefs

      Factors That Could Decide Browns vs. Chiefs
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Factors That Could Decide Browns vs. Chiefs

      Michael Balko
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later

      Jeff Kerr
      via CBSSports.com

      Mahomes' Journey to Becoming an NFL Superstar

      Mahomes' Journey to Becoming an NFL Superstar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes' Journey to Becoming an NFL Superstar

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report