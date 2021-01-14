Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'Don't Be Surprised' When Browns Beat Chiefs in Playoffs

Odell Beckham Jr. is calling an upset for his Cleveland Browns this week:

The Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday and have an uphill battle against the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs went 14-2 on the season, including 10 straight wins before a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 with most of their starters rested.

According to DraftKings, Cleveland is a 10-point underdog as the biggest long shot of the weekend.

There is still a chance at an upset since the Browns are coming in with plenty of momentum. They earned a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round for the team's first playoff victory since 1994.

Beckham has been out since Week 7 with a torn ACL, but he has a lot of faith in his teammates.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).