    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Praises Taylor Heinicke's Performance vs. Buccaneers

    Adam WellsJanuary 10, 2021

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith

    Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke made a lot of new fans on Saturday night, including the reigning Super Bowl MVP. 

    Patrick Mahomes congratulated Heinicke on a terrific performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game 

    Even though the Football Team was unable to complete their comeback in a 31-23 loss to the Bucs, Heinicke became the story of the game. 

    With Alex Smith unable to play due to a calf injury, Heinicke made just his second career start. The 27-year-old had 306 yards passing, 46 yards rushing and two total touchdowns. 

    Heinicke's only other start came in Week 16 of the 2018 season with the Carolina Panthers. He was out of the NFL in 2019 and started last year in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks. 

    Washington signed Heinicke to its practice squad in December. He put together the best performance by a Football Team quarterback of the season under the biggest spotlight. 

