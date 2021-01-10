NFL Rumors: Team Could Attempt to Acquire Head Coach Via Trade in Offseason

Icon Sportswire

With six NFL teams currently looking for a new head coach, one of them is rumored to be looking at potentially trading for someone to fill the void.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, there is "buzz that one of the teams currently looking for a coach ... could attempt to hire a current head coach with another team."

Florio didn't specify which team might attempt to acquire a coach via trade, but he did note the coach's current employer "could end it all quickly by hanging up the phone."

Even though trades for coaches are rare, they have happened. The most well-known one is likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sending four draft picks, including two first-rounders, and $8 million to the Oakland Raiders for Jon Gruden in 2002.

In January 2006, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a fourth-round draft pick to the New York Jets for Herm Edwards.

Florio reported in February 2014 that the Cleveland Browns tried to acquire Jim Harbaugh from the San Francisco 49ers for "multiple draft picks," but Harbaugh vetoed the move.

Cleveland wound up hiring Mike Pettine, while Harbaugh lasted one more season with the 49ers before parting ways in December 2014.

The teams currently in the market for a head coach include the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.