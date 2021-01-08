Cal McNair Says He Hasn't Spoken to Deshaun Watson Since Texans Hired New GM

Carmen Mandato

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson remains unreachable as the organization begins a new chapter under general manager Nick Caserio.

"I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick's hire and I look forward to him getting back to me," governor Cal McNair told reporters Friday.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson is on vacation but is also "highly upset" about his lack of involvement in the hiring process for a new GM.

"When the time is appropriate we'll have conversations with the players and spend some time with Deshaun," Caserio said Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported McNair told Watson he would be able to provide feedback about hiring a new general manager but the franchise quarterback was left out of the process.

"I mean, they just put a lot of trust in me and what things he wants and what I want, and just as a whole, as an organization where we want to go forward from here," Watson said in December, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve got to make decisions and go from there. But yeah, that was pretty much it. A lot of respect between me and Mr. McNair.”

Things have seemingly changed quickly and he has now reportedly spoken to teammates about requesting a trade, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 25-year-old is coming off an impressive individual season, totaling 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. He earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection despite losing his top receiver from last year in DeAndre Hopkins.

The rest of the Texans didn't provide much help on the way to a 4-12 season with the defense ranking 30th in yards allowed.

Even after signing a four-year extension worth $156 million, it appears Watson's future with the team is far from secure.