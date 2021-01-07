    George Springer Rumors: Astros Free-Agent OF Believed to Want $175M Contract

    Adam WellsJanuary 8, 2021
    (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw

    As George Springer continues to wait out the slow free-agent market, the three-time All-Star's reported asking price has been revealed. 

    Per Andy Martino of the SNY Network, Springer is looking for a contract worth at least $175 million:

    Springer is one of the top players available this offseason. He has spent his entire professional career with the Houston Astros after being drafted No. 11 overall in 2011. 

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Dec. 21 that the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets were regarded as the two favorites to sign Springer. 

    However, the Mets' level of interest may have changed Thursday when they acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland. 

    Per Jim Duquette of SiriusXM MLB Radio, the Blue Jays' most recent offer to Springer was "well under" $150 million over five years. 

    Since the start of 2016, Springer ranks eighth among all American League players in FanGraphs WAR (20.8). He's also third in runs scored (463), fifth in homers (138), 12th in RBI (366), tied for 14th in on-base percentage (.363) and 18th in slugging percentage (.500). 

