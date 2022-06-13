Pro Comparisons for Top Projected 2022 NBA Draft Picks

1 of 14

NBA comparisons: Carmelo Anthony/Blake Griffin

Paolo Banchero seems to take a little from both Carmelo Anthony and Blake Griffin, while also possessing some of their weaknesses.

Athletically, Banchero is closer to Anthony. They're skilled scorers, not explosive ones, and both love operating in the mid-range and shooting off the dribble. They have smooth rhythm rising and firing into their jumpers. And they're both strong around the paint, where they can score out of the post or through contact at the rim.

Banchero offers more playmaking and passing, however, like Griffin, who was once used as a frontcourt facilitator. The ability to handle in pick-and-rolls and set up teammates should be a value booster and differentiator when comparing Banchero to other No. 1 overall candidates Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren.

Banchero did struggle at times defensively, mostly with effort and focus, but like Anthony and Griffin, he'll make All-Star teams with his scoring production and ability to lead a team as a No. 1 option.