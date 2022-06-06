1 No-Brainer Trade Target for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

The general lack of cap space and a free-agent class short on stars means NBA teams looking for upgrades in the 2022 offseason may need to shift their focus from who they can sign to who they can acquire via trade.

The targets here should be difficult to get but still belong near the top of the club in question's board because they obviously address a key need. Naturally, there'll be some overlap. That's bound to happen when every team could use another three-and-D wing or floor-stretching big, so we'll limit duplications to no more than two.

Even though we're focusing on a lot of pie-in-the-sky targets, not every name will be of superstar caliber. We have to let a little realism creep in by at least considering whether the pursuing team has enough assets to make an offer that wouldn't get laughed out of the negotiating room.

These are the names that should head each team's offseason trade priority list.