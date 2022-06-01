Patriots' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots come into the 2022 NFL season with a few more defensive questions than in previous seasons.

The Patriots will bring a revamped defensive unit to their Week 1 clash with the Miami Dolphins.

Between now and then, New England's staff has to find the right mix of players at linebacker and cornerback to be in the starting lineup for the opening contest.

Matthew Judon is the only lock to start in the second layer of defense. New England brought in some new faces to complement the team's top pass-rusher.

Mack Wilson and Ja'Whaun Bentley lead the list of competitors to fill the other starting gigs at linebacker. That could end up as the positional battle to watch in training camp.

New England also has some questions to answer at cornerback. The team drafted two players at the position to compete with Jalen Mills for the starting spot opposite Malcolm Butler.

The Patriots have defined starters at wide receiver, but the abundance of players on the roster at the position make it the offensive situation to watch, so that we can figure out the order of targets from Mac Jones.